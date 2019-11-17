Sky Zone Winnipeg closing its doors

Send this page to someone via email

A family favourite Winnipeg trampoline park is going out of business.

Sky Zone Winnipeg announced on their Facebook page Sunday morning that is “closing its doors forever,” on Dec. 1.

The post thanks the Winnipeg community for its patronage over the last six years.

The South Winnipeg business will be honouring all outstanding gift cards and valid coupons ‪until its doors close.

The post also said any unused monthly or annual passes will be refunded. Birthday parties and gatherings booked at Sky Zone after Dec. 1 will be hosted by the nearby Fun Park on Wilkes Avenue.

No reason was given for the close.

