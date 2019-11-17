Menu

Crime

Suspected arson at Montreal pizzeria: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 1:11 pm

Several people in neighbouring apartments were temporarily evacuated while firefighters worked to control the fire. TVA

A fire at a Montreal pizzeria has been deemed criminal and has been transferred to the Montreal police arson unit.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a 911 call was placed just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for a fire at a restaurant on Papineau Avenue near Laurier Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of the city.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found accelerant material on the scene. The case was therefore transferred to the arson unit.

READ MORE: Fire in Lachine leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition, Montreal police say

Several people in neighbouring apartments were temporarily evacuated while firefighters worked to control the blaze. There were no injuries.

Part of Papineau Avenue was closed early Sunday morning but has since re-opened.

Police say an investigation is underway.

