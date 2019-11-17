Menu

World

Yellow vest protesters stage new demonstrations in France for anniversary

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 17, 2019 8:45 am
Updated November 17, 2019 8:46 am
Paris descends into chaos on anniversary of 'Yellow Vests' protests
WATCH: Paris descends into chaos on anniversary of 'Yellow Vests' protests

Yellow vest activists are staging fresh protests across France to mark the birth last year of their movement for economic justice, a day after scuffles between Paris police and activists marred the anniversary.

READ MORE: Yellow vest protesters, police clash in Paris on 1st anniversary of demonstrations

Interior minister Christophe Castaner deplored Saturday’s violence on CNews television. He said Paris police had detained 173 people.

Authorities said about 28,000 people marched across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris. Yellow vest activists said there were 44,000.

French police fire tear gas, arrest 'yellow vests' as Paris set for protest day
French police fire tear gas, arrest ‘yellow vests’ as Paris set for protest day

On Sunday, dozens of protesters briefly gathered under the dome of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette store to denounce consumer culture.

On Nov. 17, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people blocked traffic around the country to protest a fuel tax hike. The sometimes-violent protests have increasingly vented anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s policies, who is seen as favouring the rich.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
