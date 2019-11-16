Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op votes for new location

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 7:14 pm
A file photo of the Saskatoon farmer's market.
A file photo of the Saskatoon farmer's market. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op has voted to pursue a lease for a new location.

On Saturday afternoon the group, which currently sells their products in the downtown Riversdale building, voted to pursue a lease for the Cavendish building on Koyl Avenue.

“The site is seen by the membership as a great opportunity for the SFM to develop and grow over the next 10 years,” a statement from the co-op said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op eyes new location

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market executive director Erika Quiring, quoted in the statement, said, “we have explored many options for alternate locations and feel that the Koyl Avenue facility will serve well towards the cooperative’s goals.

“We continue accepting new vendors, seeking new partnerships, and building for the future.”

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative raises concerns, frustrations over proposed public market
Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-operative raises concerns, frustrations over proposed public market

The statement said that the vote will be considered in the co-op board of director’s final decision later next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The vote comes after a decision by the City of Saskatoon, which owns the Riversdale building, not to renew the group’s lease at their current location.

City council voted to look for tenants who could provide more “animation” at the site by hosting markets twice times a week and filling the space in other ways on four other days of the week.

The co-op has been in the River Landing building for the past 12 years.

READ MORE: Vendors, customers worry about loss of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market community

Its last day at the downtown location will be Dec. 22.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
