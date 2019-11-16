Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op votes for new location

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Co-op has voted to pursue a lease for a new location.

On Saturday afternoon the group, which currently sells their products in the downtown Riversdale building, voted to pursue a lease for the Cavendish building on Koyl Avenue.

“The site is seen by the membership as a great opportunity for the SFM to develop and grow over the next 10 years,” a statement from the co-op said.

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market executive director Erika Quiring, quoted in the statement, said, “we have explored many options for alternate locations and feel that the Koyl Avenue facility will serve well towards the cooperative’s goals.

“We continue accepting new vendors, seeking new partnerships, and building for the future.”

The statement said that the vote will be considered in the co-op board of director’s final decision later next week.

The vote comes after a decision by the City of Saskatoon, which owns the Riversdale building, not to renew the group’s lease at their current location.

City council voted to look for tenants who could provide more “animation” at the site by hosting markets twice times a week and filling the space in other ways on four other days of the week.

The co-op has been in the River Landing building for the past 12 years.

Its last day at the downtown location will be Dec. 22.