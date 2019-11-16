Menu

Canada

Legendary Sourtoe Cocktail creator fondly remembered by bar patrons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2019 4:54 pm
The Sourtoe Cocktail, a shot of whisky with a dehydrated human toe in the drink, is seen at the Downtown Hotel, in Dawson City, Yukon, on Sunday, July 1, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Sourtoe Cocktail, a shot of whisky with a dehydrated human toe in the drink, is seen at the Downtown Hotel, in Dawson City, Yukon, on Sunday, July 1, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The founder of the legendary Sourtoe Cocktail, a shot of Yukon whisky poured over a pickled human big toe, has poured his last drink.

Dick Stevenson, the former Dawson City, Yukon bartender known worldwide as Captain Dick, has died. He was 89.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Lancaster, manager of the Dawson Hotel, where the Sourtoe Cocktail tradition continues, says patrons at the Sourdough Saloon and members of the community are deeply saddened by Stevenson’s passing Thursday.

READ MORE: Frostbitten big toe donated for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail 


The sourtoe cocktail is back!

Lancaster says the saloon has records of more than 93,000 brave customers who are members of the Sourtoe Cocktail Club, whose motto states: “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe.”

READ MORE: Yukon hotel places ad for toes for their famous Sourtoe Cocktail

Stevenson came up with the drink idea in 1973 after finding a frost-bitten human toe preserved in a jar in a cabin he purchased.

Lancaster says the Sourtoe Cocktail tradition will continue and Stevenson will be in the mix because his will asks his two big toes be preserved for future drinks.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Yukonsourtoe cocktailyukon sourtoe cocktailDick Stevensondick stevenson deadsourtoe cocktail creator deadsourtoe cocktail dead
