Crime

Body found in burning vehicle in rural Abbotsford, homicide team deployed

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 2:10 pm
A burnt-out vehicle found in rural north Abbotsford late on Nov. 15, 2019. Curtis Kreklau

Homicide investigators have been deployed to rural north Abbotsford where a body was found inside a burning vehicle Friday night.

Abbotsford police say firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Bates Road around 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find an SUV fully engulfed.

Once the fire was extinguished, a burned body was found inside, prompting police to be called.

READ MORE: 18-year-old sent to hospital after stabbing at Abbotsford house party

Homicide investigators were then dispatched after Abbotsford police determined the incident was suspicious.

The investigation is in its early stages. It’s not yet known how long the vehicle had been burning or if any other incidents are connected.

READ MORE: Man facing weapons charges following overnight Abbotsford standoff

The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) confirmed Saturday they are on scene and are asking witnesses and drivers with dashcam video to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

Growing concerns over public safety in ongoing gang conflict
Growing concerns over public safety in ongoing gang conflict
