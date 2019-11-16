Menu

Woman pronounced dead after being struck by truck in Kamloops

By Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 3:18 pm
Image Credit: CFJC Today .
Image Credit: CFJC Today .

From CFJC Today

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near Thompson Rivers University Nov. 15.

In a press release, Sgt. Jeff Bingley confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a truck near the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at 5:29 p.m.

The area was shut down for over six hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the scene.

The 54-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on scene, while the driver of the truck, who had remained on the scene, was brought to the Kamloops RCMP detachment for further investigation.

 


