Canada

Pay attention while cooking, Winnipeg firefighters warn, after food fire leaves 1 in hospital

By Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 12:13 pm
Updated November 16, 2019 12:14 pm
Winnipeg firefighters doused a cooking fire in a Corydon Avenue apartment Friday evening. .
Winnipeg firefighters doused a cooking fire in a Corydon Avenue apartment Friday evening. . File / Getty Images

Be careful in the kitchen, the Winnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service warns, after firefighters put out a cooking fire in a Corydon Avenue apartment complex Friday evening.

Firefighters raced to the fire at about 6:45 p.m. and found light smoke coming from a suite on the second floor of the two-storey apartment.

The smoke stemmed from an oven fire, WFPS says. By the time crews arrived, the resident had already partially extinguished the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire started accidentally when the food the resident was cooking was left unattended.

Fire crews doused the minor blaze and ventilated the building.

Paramedics assessed one resident on scene and took them to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking, the city says, and turn off stove burners whenever you leave, even if it’s just for a short time. The city also warns residents to keep anything that could catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains — away from the stovetop. Cook carefully with oil — heat it slowly and cover any small oil fires with a metal lid or put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher if the flames are manageable, the city suggests. Never use water to try to douse an oil fire.

