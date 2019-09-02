Unattended cooking believed to be cause of latest Winnipeg fire

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people to stay in the kitchen when they’re cooking after the latest fire.

The WFPS says they were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Adsum Drive to a fire in a third-floor suite on Monday.

READ MORE: 1 person injured after suspected kitchen fire in Winnipeg apartment complex

The fire was contained to one suite and no injures were reported but officials say the fire appears to be from someone accidentally leaving their cooking.

The WFPS says stove burners should always be turned off, even if you’re just leaving the kitchen for a short time and that anything can catch fire including oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packages, towels or curtains.