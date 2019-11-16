Venice’s St. Mark’s Square reopens despite high water levels

Send this page to someone via email

Tourists and residents have been allowed back into St. Mark’s Square in Venice, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city’s already devastated center.

READ MORE: Italy declares state of emergency after Venice submerged in 6 feet of water

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge Saturday due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

2:33 Near-recording flooding in Venice kills 2 people Near-recording flooding in Venice kills 2 people

By late Saturday morning, water was rising again in St. Mark’s Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide was expected to peak at 1.15 meters above sea level on Saturday at noon.

Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 meters above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

Story continues below advertisement