Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Venice’s St. Mark’s Square reopens despite high water levels

By COLLEEN BARRY The Associated Press
Posted November 16, 2019 8:19 am
Man swims across St. Mark’s square as Venice hit with 2nd highest tide in history
WATCH: Man swims across St. Mark's square as Venice hit with 2nd highest tide in history

Tourists and residents have been allowed back into St. Mark’s Square in Venice, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city’s already devastated center.

READ MORE: Italy declares state of emergency after Venice submerged in 6 feet of water

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge Saturday due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

Near-recording flooding in Venice kills 2 people
Near-recording flooding in Venice kills 2 people

By late Saturday morning, water was rising again in St. Mark’s Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide was expected to peak at 1.15 meters above sea level on Saturday at noon.

Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 meters above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
ItalyVeniceItaly floodingvenice floodingvenice floodsLagoon CitySt. Mark's Squareflooding Venicefloods veniceSt. Mark's Square FloodingVenice weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.