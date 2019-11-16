Menu

Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard from naval vessel in Puget Sound

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 12:55 am
Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard
A Canadian sailor was taken to hospital in Seattle after he was rescued from a Royal Canadian Navy vessel in Puget Sound Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

A Canadian sailor was taken to hospital in Seattle after he was rescued from a Royal Canadian Navy vessel in Puget Sound Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders at the Puget Sound command centre in Seattle were notified at 10:30 a.m. that a sailor aboard the HMCS Nanaimo had sustained a head injury after suffering a fall.

The Nanaimo was in Admiralty Inlet between Puget Sound and the Strait of Juan de Fuca at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Woman seriously hurt after boat crash at north end of Indian Arm, B.C.

The vessel’s crew reported the victim had a cut on his head and showed signs of a concussion.

A helicopter crew that had been undergoing training exercises near the Nanaimo was dispatched from Port Angeles to assist, arriving at the vessel just after 12 p.m.

A rescue swimmer was deployed to the forward deck of the vessel, and the aircrew and Canadian crew members put the injured man into a basket that was hoisted into the helicopter.

READ MORE: BC Ferries workers fall into water during rescue drill, leads to cancellations on major route

The victim was flown to Harbor View Medical Hospital in Seattle and then transferred to nearby Virginia Mason Hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition is not yet known.

The Nanaimo continued its transit without further incident.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard for more information.

