Penticton sees increase in suspected overdoses from stimulants, Interior Health warns

Interior Health is issuing a warning after a recent spike in overdoses in Penticton.

Medical officials are warning that there has been a recent increase in opioid overdoses after people used what was believed to be a stimulant or upper, such as methamphetamines or amphetamines.

The health authority said more than seven overdoses have been reported in the last week.

Some people have described a purplish pink substance, but Interior Health cannot definitively link it to any overdoses, medical health officer Karin Goodison said.

Those using illegal drugs are being advised to take steps to reduce the risk of an overdose, including checking their drugs for the presence of fentanyl.

Those checks can be made at the South Okanagan Women in Need Society’s mobile outreach van.

Drug users are also warned to not use alone or to mix drugs with alcohol.

Naloxone kits, which have been proven to help reverse overdoses, are available at several health clinics in Penticton or online. A full list of those locations can be found here.

More resources and links for overdose prevention and substance use can be found here.

