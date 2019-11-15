Man taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle in Dartmouth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday night after a collision with a vehicle in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision at Main Street and Tacoma Drive just after 5:45 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling east on Main Street when the man “walked into the side of the vehicle.”

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to hospital.

The 30-year-old man driving the vehicle was not injured, police added.

Traffic on both outbound lanes on Main Street were briefly blocked shortly after the collision. They’ve since been reopened.

Police say it’s currently unknown whether charges will be laid, as the investigation is in its early stages.