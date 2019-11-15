Menu

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle in Dartmouth: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 5:56 pm
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in October 2019.
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in October 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

A 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday night after a collision with a vehicle in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision at Main Street and Tacoma Drive just after 5:45 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Worst collisions that we see’: Trauma doctor sparks discussions around pedestrian safety in HRM

Police say the vehicle was travelling east on Main Street when the man “walked into the side of the vehicle.”

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to hospital.

The 30-year-old man driving the vehicle was not injured, police added.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck, reportedly dragged under vehicle in Halifax

Traffic on both outbound lanes on Main Street were briefly blocked shortly after the collision. They’ve since been reopened.

Police say it’s currently unknown whether charges will be laid, as the investigation is in its early stages.

