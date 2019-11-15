Kelowna’s captain takes down the Russians in a shootout

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of Rockets were among those chosen to represent the WHL at the Canada Russia series, Wednesday and Thursday in Saskatchewan.

It’s a big opportunity for Nolan Foote, Dillon Hamaliuk and Kayden Korczak to showcase their skills.

“It’s an honor to be selected to Team WHL,” Nolan Foote said.

“Obviously the World Juniors is on the line so you just got to bring it every game,” Dillon Hamaliuk said.

“I am just excited about the opportunity to play with the best players in the league,” Kayden Korczak added.

But it was Nolan Foote who stepped up to the stage in Saskatchewan and declared himself exactly that — one of the best players in the league.

The big power forward was strong in game one against the junior big red machine, where he added an assist on Bowen Byram’s game-tying goal in Wednesday’s win.

But in game two, Foote dominated.

Foote scored two goals Thursday’s match, a 4-3 loss to the Russians that required a shootout.

However, because the series was tied at a game apiece, a second shootout was needed to determine the winner.

That’s when the WHL put their best Foote forward.

“Goalin’ Nolan”, as they call him, didn’t disappoint, scoring twice in the series-deciding shootout, including the winning goal for Canada.

In the process, he won player of the game honors for himself.

“That last goal, you know, that’s kind of Nolan Foote, he put the puck in small area to make the difference,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

Hamilton was not at all surprised by his captain’s offensive prowess.

“A game like that helps get the attention of the World Junior team and the manager was there too so I am real happy for him and all three guys played real well,” Hamilton said.

All three Rockets will be back in the line-up for Saturday’s match against the Kamloops Blazers at home.

Kayden Korczak though, will be minus a few teeth he lost when the puck hit him in the face on the bench in the third.