Former Scouts volunteer charged with 32 sexual offences, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a former volunteer with the Scouts program has been arrested and charged with 32 sexual offences.

On Oct. 30, police report, a woman told officers that she had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by the same man.

Officials said that as officers investigated the case, a second woman told police that she, too, had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the individual.

In a news release Friday, police said 68-year-old Leo Reid of Oshawa was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with numerous sexual offences, including 10 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators said Reid was a volunteer with the Scouts program in Scarborough from 1995 to 1999.

Police added that they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

Reid is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

2:44 Sentencing begins for three teens accused in St. Michales College School Sexual assaults Sentencing begins for three teens accused in St. Michales College School Sexual assaults