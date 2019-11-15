Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Scouts volunteer charged with 32 sexual offences, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 5:11 pm
Police said Leo Reid, 68, of Oshawa was arrested on Nov. 5. .
Police said Leo Reid, 68, of Oshawa was arrested on Nov. 5. . Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a former volunteer with the Scouts program has been arrested and charged with 32 sexual offences.

On Oct. 30, police report, a woman told officers that she had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by the same man.

Officials said that as officers investigated the case, a second woman told police that she, too, had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the individual.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer charged with sex assault after alleged Waterloo incident: SIU

In a news release Friday, police said 68-year-old Leo Reid of Oshawa was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with numerous sexual offences, including 10 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators said Reid was a volunteer with the Scouts program in Scarborough from 1995 to 1999.

Police added that they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Boy sexually assaulted at St. Michael’s College School ‘carries a very heavy stigma’: parents

Reid is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Sentencing begins for three teens accused in St. Michales College School Sexual assaults
Sentencing begins for three teens accused in St. Michales College School Sexual assaults
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoOshawaToronto crimeScarboroughScoutsLeo ReidScarborough ScoutsScouts Program
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.