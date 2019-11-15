‘Put him on a diet’: Daycare worker fired for writing body-shaming note about 5-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

When a Texas mom left a sweet note in her son’s lunchbox, she likely wasn’t expecting to receive a body-shaming one in return.

The five-year-old’s mom, Francesca Easdon, had been sending her son to Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood for three years, and this was the first time she ever ran into any problems.

On Tuesday, she sent him to school with a note that reads: “Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.”

When he returned home from school that day, a nasty message was written in black marker on the bottom.

“No! Put him on a diet and go away,” it reads.

Global News reached out to Rocking Horse Day Care Kingwood for comment but didn’t hear back before publication.

After dealing with the situation with the daycare, Easdon took to her personal Facebook page to reveal what happened.

“I have been introducing new healthy options in his lunchbox and discussed the changes with his school,” she wrote on Facebook.

“And for the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices. Instead of his school being supportive I am in absolute shock at what happened.”

“The teacher that wrote this note confessed while I was at work and was fired, but nothing has been done about the other situations,” it continued. “Zero remorse for their actions. I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return.”

She went on to say that her son had been removed from the daycare and re-enrolled in a new, unnamed school.

“Monitor your daycares closely and stay away from this facility,” she ended the note. “They do not deserve the privilege of teaching our children.”

Easdon was in absolute shock when she first saw how the kind note was cruelly edited.

“It took a minute to register what I even saw, and I just kept re-reading it, and I just stood there for a minute,” she told CNN.

“The thing that upset me the most is this is bullying,” Easdon said. “To know a grown-up, who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be, can say something like that, especially about a child … They’re sick. There’s something wrong.”

Apparently, the now-fired employee never intended on Easdon seeing the note.

“I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him,” she said. “It just really hurt me.”

