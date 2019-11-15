Menu

Lifestyle

Low-cost airline Swoop introduces direct winter flights to U.S., Mexico hotspots

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:30 pm
Swoop aircraft.
Swoop aircraft. Global News / File

Low cost-carrier Swoop airlines announced five new direct flights from Winnipeg on Friday.

The flights will be exclusive to the winter months, so Winnipeggers looking to escape the cold can head to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico from the Richardson International Airport.

READ MORE: Vegas vacation ends in nightmare for London couple after Swoop cancels flight home

The first flight took off to Orlando International Airport at 8 a.m., with the others taking off from Winnipeg within the next few days. Most of the new routes depart twice a week until the end of April.

“Winnipeg Richardson International Airport travellers now have more options to explore North America thanks to Swoop,” said Winnipeg Airport Authority president Barry Rempel.

“Swoop recognizes the demand in this market for ultra low-cost air travel and WAA is pleased our partnership continues to evolve with the addition of these new routes.”

Swoop Airline cancels flight, makes passengers wait 11 days for return trip
Swoop Airline cancels flight, makes passengers wait 11 days for return trip
