Santa has a new suit for his Saskatoon parade

Santa Claus made a visit to Saskatoon on Friday as he gets ready for a parade in his honour.

The 29th annual Saskatoon Santa Claus Parade takes place on Sunday and Santa will be sporting a new suit.

“She said ‘Santa, you put on a little extra weight, so I have to make you a new suit,’” Santa said with a chuckle.

“And that was so exciting, I’m so glad she did.”

Santa has a special message for everyone heading into the holiday season.

“I really suggest that all the boys and girls think of others,” Santa said.

“You want to treat other people the way you want to be treated and if you do that, you’ll have a wonderful Christmas time and you’ll just thoroughly enjoy your family and friends.”

Although the season is just starting, Santa said the toy requests are already starting to come in, and it is not just for the latest and slickest ones.

“Believe it or not, it’s the old standbys,” Santa said.

“You would be surprised how many boys and girls ask for Lego and the electronics, and just all of the toys you can imagine.”

Santa said he always tries to leave the best possible gift under the tree, “but it’s always a surprise.”

The parade, with over 64 entries, starts at 1 p.m. starting on 19th Street before ending at Midtown Plaza, led by the grand marshals, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand and the White Buffalo Youth Lodge.

The City of Saskatoon said there will be parking and traffic restriction on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be no access to any streets in the parade route between Idylwyld Drive, 19th Street, 4th Avenue, 22nd Street and 1st Avenue.

Route for the 29th annual Saskatoon Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. File / Global News

The city is advising drivers to allow extra time to reach downtown destinations.

Another option for getting to the parade is on Saskatoon Transit, city officials said.