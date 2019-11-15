Guelph Storm on 6-game winning streak ahead of back-to-back series

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm will look to keep their six-game winning streak alive when they host back-to-back games against the Owen Sound Attack and Saginaw Spirit this weekend.

The Attack come into town on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop following an 8-5 loss to the Barrie Colts on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm game in Saginaw rescheduled after ice issue

The Storm could leapfrog them in the standings with a win.

Guelph has outscored its opponents 29-15 during its winning streak. Captain Cam Hillis has three goals and 14 assists during that time.

The two teams have split the season series after playing back-to-back games in September.

WATCH: Guelph Storm picked up a 4-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Nov. 9

The Storm will then welcome in the Saginaw Spirit for a 4 p.m. puck drop on Saturday at the Sleeman Centre.

The Spirit sit on top of the Western Conference standings and are coming off a 4-3 win over the Ottawa 67’s on Thursday night.

Top NHL prospect Cole Perfetti leads the Spirit with seven goals and 26 assists.

The Storm were scheduled to play in Saginaw on Nov. 2 but the game was postponed due to an issue with the ice.

READ MORE: Around the OHL — The cast and characters of Team OHL

Saturday’s game will see the Storm host their second annual First Responders Appreciation Night and there will also be a celebration for long-time equipment manager Rusty Hammond who recently retired.

Storm fans can tune into 1460 CJOY as Larry Mellott will have the calls for both games.

