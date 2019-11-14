Around the OHL: The cast and characters of Team OHL

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of Around the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs catch up with some members of Team OHL as the Canadian Hockey League’s Canada/Russia series continues.

As the series celebrates its 100th game, the guys talk about the benefit of continuing the annual competition and how it’s used to evaluate players ahead of Hockey Canada’s evaluation camp.

Here’s a look at this week’s star-studded lineup.

Thomas Harley: It was the second year the Mississauga Steelheads defenceman has suited up with Team OHL. The Dallas Stars prospect talks about his first NHL camp, what it was like facing some of the world’s top players and what it’s like suiting up against Team Russia.

Quinton Byfield: The first overall pick in the 2018 OHL draft talks about his time with Hockey Canada and how he prepares for these games. The Sudbury Wolves forward also talks about how much video he watches to get himself ready for his opponents. Byfield is a top prospect for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Cole Perfetti: Another top prospect for the 2020 NHL draft, Perfetti is also on Hockey Canada’s radar for the world juniors. Perfetti talks about his shootout strategy and how he was able to find the back of the net Monday night in Team OHL’s shootout loss to Russia.

Hunter Jones: The goaltending race is wide open for Canada, and the Peterborough Petes netminder is right in the thick of things. The Minnesota Wild prospect talks about big-pressure games and his strong play in the Petes’ net this season.

Akil Thomas: Like many Canadians, Thomas grew up watching the World Juniors. He talks about some of the big games that stick out for him and what it’s like now that he’s playing in those big games. The Los Angeles Kings prospect also talks about being named captain of the Niagara IceDogs, his leadership style and how his team is outplaying expectations.

L.A. Kings prospect and Niagara IceDogs captain Akil Thomas suiting up for Team OHL. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images Luke Durda/OHL Images

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

