Canada

U-Haul deal to move into Regina’s Centennial Market building falls through

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 9:43 am
Centennial Market said the deal that would see U-Haul take possession of the old Sears warehouse has fallen through.
Centennial Market said the deal that would see U-Haul take possession of the old Sears warehouse has fallen through. File / Global News

A deal that would have seen U-Haul purchase and redevelop the former Sears warehouse in Regina has fallen through.

In a statement released Friday morning, Centennial Market said the deal fell through the day U-Haul was expected to take possession — while noting the market will still be going on.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: U-Haul’s plan for old Sears outlet approved, Centennial Market’s future uncertain

U-Haul had plans to repurpose the building into a full-service U-Haul and self-storage facility.

The moving and storage company was still several years from moving into the building, but their designs were approved by Regina city council in August.

READ MORE: Artists breathe new life into Regina warehouse

Global News has reached out to U-Haul and the city for comment.

