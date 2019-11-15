U-Haul deal to move into Regina’s Centennial Market building falls through

A deal that would have seen U-Haul purchase and redevelop the former Sears warehouse in Regina has fallen through.
In a statement released Friday morning, Centennial Market said the deal fell through the day U-Haul was expected to take possession — while noting the market will still be going on.
U-Haul had plans to repurpose the building into a full-service U-Haul and self-storage facility.
The moving and storage company was still several years from moving into the building, but their designs were approved by Regina city council in August.
Global News has reached out to U-Haul and the city for comment.
