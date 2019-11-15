Supreme Court rules deadlines for adult criminal trials apply to youth cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that criminal cases involving a young person must be completed within 18 months — or 30 months for complex cases — and that there is no need for a shorter time frame.

In a 5-4 decision, Canada’s highest court found that criminal cases involving people under the age of 18 must follow the 2016 landmark Jordan decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled that criminal cases can be thrown out for unreasonable delays if they exceed the deadlines of 18 months for provincial court cases and 30 months for Superior Court cases.

“The enhanced need for timeliness in youth matters can and should be taken into account when determining whether delay falling below the presumptive ceiling is unreasonable,” Supreme Court Justice Michael Moldaver wrote for the majority. “In this way, the existing Jordan framework is capable of accommodating the enhanced need for timeliness in youth cases.”

The landmark decision hinged on the case of an Alberta teen, identified only as “K.J.M.” in court documents, who was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed another teen with a box cutter at a house party in 2015.

Although K.J.M. did not deny harming the victim, he claimed he acted in self-defence. When K.J.M. was first charged in April 2015, he was 15 years old. He was almost 17 years old by the time the trial concluded in November 2016, when he was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Jordan decision left provinces scrambling to meet the new deadlines in adult criminal cases and led to an increase in cases being tossed from court due to excessive delays.

A Global News investigation last June found that nearly 800 adult criminal cases — ranging from manslaughter to drug trafficking and even murder — have been stayed because a judge found the defendant’s constitutional right to a timely trial had been violated.

What effect today’s ruling will have is unclear.

In 2017-18, there were 2,767 criminal cases in youth courts in Canada that took more than a year to resolve, according to Statistics Canada. In the same year, StatCan data shows that of 27,487 cases, almost half, or 12,928, were stayed or withdrawn. The data also includes some court referrals to alternative or extrajudicial measures and restorative justice programs.

More to come.