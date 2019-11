Send this page to someone via email

Canadian homes sales held steady in October from the previous month after a string of monthly increases that began in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.9 per cent from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 1.8% from October last year.

