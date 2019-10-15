Menu

Money

Home sales up 15% in September compared to a year ago: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 10:16 am
Updated October 15, 2019 10:18 am
Home sales were up 15.5 per cent in September, compared to a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Home sales were up 15.5 per cent in September, compared to a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Jonathan Hayward/CP

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in September was up 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as sales in the country’s big cities climbed higher.

The association says sales compared with a year ago were up in Canada’s large urban markets, including B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal.

On a month-over-month basis, home sales through the Canadian Multiple Listing Service were up 0.6 per cent in September. Home sales in Canada have been rising since hitting a six-year low in February.

The national average price for homes sold in September 2019 was about $515,500, up 5.3 per cent from the same month last year. Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions, the average price was less than $397,000 and amounting to a year-over-year gain of 3.3 per cent.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
