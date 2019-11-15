Charge dropped against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – A charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been dismissed in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Court records show the charge was dropped on Wednesday.

News broke during the pre-season in September that Matthews faced a charge following an alleged incident outside the player’s condominium in May.

READ MORE: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews speaks out after disorderly conduct charge

2:08 Video shows interview with security guard at centre of Auston Matthews incident Video shows interview with security guard at centre of Auston Matthews incident

A female security guard has said she was sitting in her locked car when a group of men, including Matthews, allegedly tried to get inside the vehicle in the early morning hours of May 26.

In the police report, the woman said she confronted the group, who she believed to be intoxicated, and during that interaction Matthews withdrew from the conversation, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks.

Story continues below advertisement

The security guard said Matthews, then 21 years old, kept his underwear on.

Matthews was not arrested.

0:42 ‘He owned it’: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews’ Arizona arrest ‘He owned it’: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock on Auston Matthews’ Arizona arrest