World

White House releases record of Trump-Zelenskiy phone call

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 9:31 am
Updated November 15, 2019 9:42 am
U.S. President Donald Trump departs for travel to Louisiana from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House has released the transcript of the phone call between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The phone call, which occurred on April 21, is currently being investigated. The records of a second phone call, which occurred on July 25, have not yet been released.

The conversations between Trump and Zelenskiy have become a focal point in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Story continues below advertisement

 

