Canada

Intercity transit system to link London, Sarnia, Strathroy-Caradoc and Mount Brydges

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 15, 2019 7:51 am
The upcoming intercity transit system was announced by Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton during a news conference in Strathroy-Caradoc on Thursday. Monte McNaughton / Twitter

Intercity travel in the London area will soon be easier for those without a set of wheels.

The Ontario government has announced funding for an upcoming transit system that plans to link London, Sarnia, Strathroy-Caradoc and Mount Brydges.

The service, slated to begin in spring 2020, will offer multiple round trips on commuter buses five days a week.

The province will contribute nearly $1.5 million to the service from the Community Transportation Grant Program over the course of two years.

The program has provided nearly $3 million in provincial funding to 22 municipalities since 2015.

