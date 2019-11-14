Winnipeg Harvest expanding weekend school breakfast program

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Harvest is expanding a unique school breakfast program working to make sure students have access to nutritious foods, even when they leave class for the weekend.

On Thursday Harvest announced plans to launch its Breakfast2Go program at Pinkham School in the Logan neighbourhood and Victor H.L. Wyatt School in Meadowood.

The program started as a pilot last year at Mulvey School in Wolseley through a partnership with Breakfast Club of Canada.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it steadies blood sugar levels and fuels both the brain and body,” said Parusia Purohit, a nurse practitioner with Breakfast Club of Canada.

“The Breakfast2Go program is multifaceted initiative that was created to help prevent the early development of Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, and dyslipidemia, along with fostering positive self-esteem.”

Every Friday students taking part in the program are given two meals to take home and a note of encouragement for the weekend.

Purohit says kids at Mulvey School reported several health benefits, including a decrease in sick days, an improvement in self-esteem and self-image, as well as an increased ability to focus.

Harvest said the expanded program will now reach 750 students between the three schools.

