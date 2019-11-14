Vancouver ranked 5th most beautiful city in the world by travel website

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver has been ranked the fifth most beautiful city in the world by travel website Flight Network.

The company says it developed its list of top 50 beautiful cities with input from a panel of more than 1,000 travel journalists, bloggers and travel agencies.

The listing lauds Vancouver as an “amazing place to visit,” from its “bustling metropolitan area to lush forests and pristine beaches.”

Geared to an international audience, it highlights popular tourist hot spots including Granville Island, local breweries, English Bay and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

The listing also makes note of the city’s significant Chinese cultural presence, with nods to cuisine, cultural festivals and Chinatown.

“Vancouver is also the most densely populated city in Canada making it a city of significant economic and cultural importance to the country as a whole,” reads the ranking.

“There’s a whole host of bars, restaurants, theatres, art galleries, and so much more to check out while you’re there.”

The top-five finish puts the Vancouver in august company. The city found itself behind Paris in first place, followed by New York, London and Venice.

The only other Canadian cities to make the list were Toronto, at 21st place, and Quebec City at 23rd place.