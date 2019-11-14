Menu

Vancouver ranked 5th most beautiful city in the world by travel website

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 5:10 pm
Downtown Vancouver, seen from Jericho Beach. .
Downtown Vancouver, seen from Jericho Beach. . Simon Little / Global News

Vancouver has been ranked the fifth most beautiful city in the world by travel website Flight Network.

The company says it developed its list of top 50 beautiful cities with input from a panel of more than 1,000 travel journalists, bloggers and travel agencies.

The listing lauds Vancouver as an “amazing place to visit,” from its “bustling metropolitan area to lush forests and pristine beaches.”

READ MORE: Vancouver slides 9 spots in global tech startup ecosystem ranking: report

Geared to an international audience, it highlights popular tourist hot spots including Granville Island, local breweries, English Bay and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

The listing also makes note of the city’s significant Chinese cultural presence, with nods to cuisine, cultural festivals and Chinatown.

“Vancouver is also the most densely populated city in Canada making it a city of significant economic and cultural importance to the country as a whole,” reads the ranking.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vancouver ranks third best in the world for quality of life: Mercer study

“There’s a whole host of bars, restaurants, theatres, art galleries, and so much more to check out while you’re there.”

The top-five finish puts the Vancouver in august company. The city found itself behind Paris in first place, followed by New York, London and Venice.

The only other Canadian cities to make the list were Toronto, at 21st place, and Quebec City at 23rd place.

