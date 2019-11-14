Toronto police officer charged with sex assault after alleged Waterloo incident: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in Waterloo.
In a news release Thursday, the SIU said their investigators were approached by the Toronto Police Service in July regarding a complaint “of a sexual nature” made against one of their officers.
The SIU said the alleged incident occurred on July 11 in Waterloo.
Const. Dharmendra Grewal has since been charged with one count each of sexual assault and committing an indecent act.
Grewal is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on Dec. 4.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
