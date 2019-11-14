Menu

Former B.C. cabinet minister Ed John charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 1:08 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 1:11 pm
Grand Chief Ed John, Hereditary Chief of Tl'azt'en First Nation and political executive of the First Nations Summit, responds to the Mt. Polley tailings pond breach report during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday February 3, 2015. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Grand Chief Ed John, Hereditary Chief of Tl'azt'en First Nation and political executive of the First Nations Summit, responds to the Mt. Polley tailings pond breach report during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday February 3, 2015. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ed John, a leader of the First Nations Summit and former British Columbia cabinet minister, is accused of four counts of sexual assault dating back to 1974.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Michael Klein was appointed to look into allegations of sexual offences in February that were alleged to have occurred in and around Prince George.

READ MORE: Sexual assault charge against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov stayed

The service says Klein has approved four counts of having sexual intercourse with a female without her consent.

Prosecution service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says the charges are alleged to involve one person.

John could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
