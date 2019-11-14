Former B.C. cabinet minister Ed John charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Ed John, a leader of the First Nations Summit and former British Columbia cabinet minister, is accused of four counts of sexual assault dating back to 1974.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Michael Klein was appointed to look into allegations of sexual offences in February that were alleged to have occurred in and around Prince George.

The service says Klein has approved four counts of having sexual intercourse with a female without her consent.

Prosecution service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says the charges are alleged to involve one person.

John could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

