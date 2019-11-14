Regina man facing 12 charges following string of downtown break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing a dozen charges after five businesses were broken into in downtown Regina, officials say.

Tyson Randal Ledoux, 28, is accused of breaking into the business between Nov. 5 and 11. The first break-and-enter occurred on Nov. 5 at a business in the 1800 block of Hamilton Street, the Regina Police Service said. The other break and enters occurred on:

Nov. 5 to 6 in the 1900 block of Broad Street

Nov. 7 to 8 in the 1900 block of Broad Street

Nov. 11 in the 2100 block of Broad Street

Nov. 11 in the 1800 block of Broad Street

Ledoux was arrested on Wednesday after a patrol team spotted him exiting a business in the area of 14th Avenue and Broad Street. Police said he matched the description of the suspect in one of the break-and-enters.

When detained, police allegedly found a concealed hatchet on the accused. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Upon further investigation, he was charged in connection to the break-and-enters.

Ledoux faces four counts of break and enters and commit theft, break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of wearing a disguise in the commission of an offence, trafficking in property obtained by crime, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of break and enter tools, and two counts of being in possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday.