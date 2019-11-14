Menu

World

Trump’s Ukraine actions akin to ‘bribery’: Pelosi

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2019 1:23 pm
Pelosi says impeachment testimony brought corroborating ‘evidence of bribery’
WATCH: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the public testimony during an impeachment hearing into U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday "corroborated evidence of bribery."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president’s actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to “bribery.”

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that while President Donald Trump says his call with Ukraine was “perfect,” she thinks “it’s perfectly wrong.”

Bribery is an impeachable offence spelled out in the Constitution.

READ MORE: Reality check: A closer look at claims made during the impeachment hearing

The House opened public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry. It revolves around Trump asking the Ukraine president for a “favour” in a July phone call. Trump wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden, while withholding military aid, according to the testimony.

Trump calls the inquiry a “hoax” and a “sham.”

First public hearings in Trump impeachment inquiry begin
© 2019 The Canadian Press
