Inquiry into deaths of Lionel Desmond and family to begin Monday

The inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family will begin hearing evidence in Guysborough, N.S., on Monday, according to the Nova Scotia judiciary.

On Jan. 3, 2017, the bodies of Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and Desmond’s mother Brenda were found in a home in Upper Big Tracadie in Guysborough County.

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner previously ruled Desmond took the lives of his family members before taking his own life.

The inquiry will determine the circumstances under which these deaths occurred as well as some specific issues, including whether Desmond and his family had access to the appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services leading up to their deaths.

The proceedings will be held Mondays through Thursdays for the next three weeks, beginning at 10 a.m. The building will open the public at 8:30 a.m., but public seating in the hearing room is limited and priority will be given to family members involved in the inquiry.