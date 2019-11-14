Supreme Court refuses to hear Ottawa manslaughter case that turns on police statements

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada will not interfere with an appeal court’s decision to order a new trial for a man convicted of manslaughter.

Sam Tsega was found guilty three years ago of helping three others plan a 2010 home invasion in Ottawa’s west end that resulted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Tsega was charged after two of the alleged home invaders implicated him in statements to the police.

Although the co-accused refused to testify at his trial, the judge admitted the police statements into evidence.

In February, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled the statements inadmissible and ordered a new trial for Tsega, prompting the Crown to appeal to the Supreme Court.

As usual the high court gave no reason for refusing to hear the case.

