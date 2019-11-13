Menu

Crime

Southern Alberta doctor loses practice permit after sexual assault

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 13, 2019 7:46 pm
File image of a doctor's office. An Airdrie-based doctor has lost his practice permit after being convicted of several counts of sexual assault involving a minor.
File image of a doctor's office. An Airdrie-based doctor has lost his practice permit after being convicted of several counts of sexual assault involving a minor. Megan Turcato / Global News

An Airdrie, Alta. doctor has lost his registration and practice permit after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta said Wednesday that Dr. Elijah Marfo lost his permit after a hearing tribunal.

READ MORE: St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault allowed to practise with chaperone present

According to the tribunal decision, Marfo was found guilty of unlawfully touching a person under the age of 16 and of inviting or inciting someone under the age of 16 to touch him.

He was also found guilty of one count of unlawfully touching the body of “a young person” while in a position of trust or authority.

The tribunal stated the actions occurred between July 2004 and September 2013.

READ MORE: Stony Plain doctor admits to having sex with opioid-addicted patient, among others

The decision also stated the victim was not a patient of Marfo’s.

“Physicians need to have a high degree of trust in the community. Dr. Marfo’s conduct was grossly beyond how the public should expect a physician to act in the community and harmful to that trust,” the decision read.

According to the statement, the abuse started when the victim was a 6-year-old.

The lawyer representing the College said there was no way to know for sure how many times the child was assaulted, adding the abuse continued until the victim was 17.

On top of his registration and practice permit being cancelled, Marfo was ordered by the tribunal to pay a fine of $10,000 as well as the full cost of the investigation — $27,513.38.

Marfo had been a member of the College since 2010. He is currently serving his criminal sentence at the Drumheller Institution.

According to the decision, he was ordered to serve three concurrent eight-year sentences in June after a trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Once he is released from jail, he will be able to apply for reinstatement, the College said.

