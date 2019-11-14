Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: There’s room for you on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats bandwagon

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 14, 2019 6:00 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer fools around during warm-up before CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer fools around during warm-up before CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

With the Eastern Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos coming up on Sunday, Nov. 17, fans from both cities are amped up.

Edmonton is coming off an impressive victory in Montreal and is looking to become the first ever crossover team in the Canadian Football League to advance to the Grey Cup.

Standing in their way of history is the hometown Ticats, who are well-rested after a first-round playoff bye and feeling pretty good about their chances of advancing to their first CFL final since 2014, after recording a season sweep of the Eskimos this year.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats dominate CFL divisional all-star selections

Oddsmakers are offering no surprises, either.

BetOnline, for example, has posted its updated Grey Cup odds and the Tiger-Cats are listed as the Grey Cup favourites at 7-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan is next at 5-2, followed by Winnipeg at 13-4 and Edmonton at 15-4.

The Ticats and Roughriders are favoured to win their games this weekend, and if that holds true we would see a rematch of the 2013 Grey Cup — a game Hamilton fans have long tried to forget.

With excitement building, the Tiger-Cats’ bandwagon is filling up, but the good news is there’s still room for you.

Rider Nation readies to host Western Final at home
Rider Nation readies to host Western Final at home
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLHamiltonWinnipeg Blue BombersEdmontonEdmonton EskimosCanadian Football LeagueSaskatchewan RoughridersGrey CupHamilton Tiger CatsCFL PlayoffsBetOnline
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.