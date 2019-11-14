Rick Zamperin: There’s room for you on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats bandwagon

Send this page to someone via email

With the Eastern Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos coming up on Sunday, Nov. 17, fans from both cities are amped up.

Edmonton is coming off an impressive victory in Montreal and is looking to become the first ever crossover team in the Canadian Football League to advance to the Grey Cup.

Standing in their way of history is the hometown Ticats, who are well-rested after a first-round playoff bye and feeling pretty good about their chances of advancing to their first CFL final since 2014, after recording a season sweep of the Eskimos this year.

Oddsmakers are offering no surprises, either.

BetOnline, for example, has posted its updated Grey Cup odds and the Tiger-Cats are listed as the Grey Cup favourites at 7-4.

Saskatchewan is next at 5-2, followed by Winnipeg at 13-4 and Edmonton at 15-4.

The Ticats and Roughriders are favoured to win their games this weekend, and if that holds true we would see a rematch of the 2013 Grey Cup — a game Hamilton fans have long tried to forget.

With excitement building, the Tiger-Cats’ bandwagon is filling up, but the good news is there’s still room for you.

