New variable speed limit signs rolled out at the mouth of the Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 4:26 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 4:27 pm
An illustration of variable speed limit signs. . Ministry of Transportation

New digital variable speed limit signs are coming to one of the key portals to the Lower Mainland.

The Ministry of Transportation says the new system will begin operation in the coming days on a short section of Highway 3 near Hope.

READ MORE: Digital speed limit signs aimed at decreasing weather-related crashes in B.C. go live

The province says it has installed four of the variable speed signs along seven kilometres of the highway between Hope and the Coquihalla-Highway 3 junction.

Variable speed limit problems

B.C. first introduced the variable speed limit signs, which allow officials to alter speed limits when weather and road conditions change, in 2016.

The province says road surface and traffic sensors gather information on conditions to recommend lower speed limits when warranted.

READ MORE: Variable speed signs coming to some B.C. highways

The ministry said the $25-million project included both the installation of the variable speed system and a new congestion-based variable speed limit system on Highway 1 between the Sumas River Bridge and Prest Road overpass.

The Highway 1 system is still undergoing testing, but is expected to be operational in early 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 3CoquihallaHOPESpeed Limitb.c. speed limitVariable Speed Limitdigital speed limitnew speed signsvariable speed limit signs
