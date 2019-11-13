Operation Red Nose returns to Greater Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Operation Red Nose returns to Saint John this holiday season — aiming to provide holiday revelers with an alternative way to get home.

The program enlists volunteers to offer a by-donation designated diver service, with money raised going to P.R.O. Kids.

Since 2015, a total of $26,000 has been raised.

“So that goes directly to our program,” says Brad Adams, manager of P.R.O Kids.

“What we do is support youth in the area who are facing financial barriers to make sure that they can become involved in sport and recreation.”

Operation Red Nose is looking for volunteers in Saint John.

In the past four years, 520 volunteers have helped Operation Red Nose offer 600 rides through the holidays.

People who are out at parties and aren’t able to drive themselves home can give them a call on applicable nights to have a team of volunteers drive them home in their own vehicle, before dashing away into the night.

“It’s a great program,” says Jim Hennesy, communications manager for the Saint John Police Force.

“A great outreach program and it gives people a little peace of mind as they head out to spread a little holiday cheer — as they say — that they do have someone to call.”

In order to accommodate the volunteers, the program will operate in a smaller window this year. Running on Nov. 29 and 30 as well as Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

They’ve also cut down the area served.

“We want to help as many people as we can,” says Paul Boudreau, a chair of the local run of Operation Red Nose.

“Even though we have boundaries, sometimes those boundaries get pushed and when you have that happen you have drivers who might be a half-hour drive turn into an hour and that has a domino effect – it starts backing everything up.”

Operation Red Nose is currently accepting volunteers and will continue to do so until Christmas.

