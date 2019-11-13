Hundreds of scarves pop-up in Regina’s Victoria Park to help those in need

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina organization is promoting the community’s need for warmth.

Every year, Angels 4 Warmth wraps over 200 scarves around trees in Victoria Park. And every year, they’re gone by the next day.

“That really demonstrates the need for this in our community,” said Donna Curran, president of Angels 4 Warmth.

On Wednesday, the annual event returned as volunteers — who helped knit the scarves — placed them around the downtown park.

“I’m not lost. Take me if you’re cold,” reads a note that’s attached to the scarves that were knitted by volunteers aged five through 98.

“While we’re excited to have 200 volunteers and excited to give all these items to people it shows that the need is growing and growing,” said Curran.

“At the end of the day, you wish everyone had a warm bed to wake up in, had warm clothes to wear for the next day, and not having to worry about finding a scarf in the park.”

Carol Gelowicz, who has been volunteering with Angels 4 Warmth for a decade, said the annual event is a rewarding experience to be a part of.

“I get to go home at night and I get to go into a warm house where some people aren’t as fortunate. And I just want to do what I can in a small way to try and make a difference,” said Gelowicz.