Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds of scarves pop-up in Regina’s Victoria Park to help those in need

By Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 2:55 pm
Two volunteers wrap hand-knitted scarves around trees in Victoria Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Two volunteers wrap hand-knitted scarves around trees in Victoria Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dave Parsons / Global News

A Regina organization is promoting the community’s need for warmth.

Every year, Angels 4 Warmth wraps over 200 scarves around trees in Victoria Park. And every year, they’re gone by the next day.

“That really demonstrates the need for this in our community,” said Donna Curran, president of Angels 4 Warmth.

READ MORE: Yarn Bomb, Regina group gives the gift of warmth

On Wednesday, the annual event returned as volunteers — who helped knit the scarves — placed them around the downtown park.

“I’m not lost. Take me if you’re cold,” reads a note that’s attached to the scarves that were knitted by volunteers aged five through 98.

“While we’re excited to have 200 volunteers and excited to give all these items to people it shows that the need is growing and growing,” said Curran.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end of the day, you wish everyone had a warm bed to wake up in, had warm clothes to wear for the next day, and not having to worry about finding a scarf in the park.”

READ MORE: Hand-knit scarves for those who need extra warmth

Carol Gelowicz, who has been volunteering with Angels 4 Warmth for a decade, said the annual event is a rewarding experience to be a part of.

“I get to go home at night and I get to go into a warm house where some people aren’t as fortunate. And I just want to do what I can in a small way to try and make a difference,” said Gelowicz.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomelessVictoria ParkVolunteergiving backAngels 4 Warmthvictoria park reginaAngels 4 Warmth Regina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.