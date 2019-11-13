Menu

Crime

Sexual assault charge against Port Coquitlam Mayor Rob Vagramov stayed

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 2:03 pm
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. A mayor who stepped aside after he was charged with sexual assault has returned to work in Port Moody, B.C.
Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Port Moody, B.C., on Thursday March 28, 2019. A mayor who stepped aside after he was charged with sexual assault has returned to work in Port Moody, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A charge of sexual assault has been stayed against Port Coquitlam Mayor Rob Vagramov.

A lawyer appeared on behalf of him in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.

Globalnews.ca coverage of Rob Vagramov

Port Moody mayor Rob Vagramov will return to a leave of absence

Back in March, Vagramov was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam on April 1, 2015. Vagramov was a city councillor at the time.

Vagramov then took a leave of absence, but returned in September as he continued to fight to the charge.

He then went back to a leave of absence last month.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor Vagramov will return to leave of absence

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday that his charges have been stayed after he completed an alternative measures program, which allows an accused person to deal with a criminal charge outside the court process.

The measures can include financial compensation, an apology, or community service work. It’s not clear what measures Vagramov had completed.

