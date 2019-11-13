1 sent to hospital, 2 dogs killed after fire damages Kanata home

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa fire services say one person has been sent to hospital after a fire tore through a home in Kanata on Wednesday.

According to fire services, firefighters received a 911 call from a neighbour reporting smoke coming from a home at 426 Meadowbreeze Drive at around 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa LRT maintenance group announces new CEO as train faces first snow day with riders

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a kitchen fire in a middle unit of a 4-door, two-storey row home complex and declared it a working fire.

Firefighters rescued the only occupant of the unit who was transported to hospital by paramedics after rescue.

Two adult dogs and a litter of five puppies were in the home at the time of the fire. Two of the dogs did not survive, and officers are caring for the remaining dogs.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was contained to the middle unit and under control within 10 minutes with the fire declared out at around 1:30 a.m.

Ottawa fire says damage estimates and cause are not currently available as the investigation is ongoing.