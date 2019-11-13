Menu

Canada

1 sent to hospital, 2 dogs killed after fire damages Kanata home

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:31 pm
An Ottawa Fire Services truck parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa Fire Services truck parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa fire services say one person has been sent to hospital after a fire tore through a home in Kanata on Wednesday.

According to fire services, firefighters received a 911 call from a neighbour reporting smoke coming from a home at 426 Meadowbreeze Drive at around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a kitchen fire in a middle unit of a 4-door, two-storey row home complex and declared it a working fire.

Firefighters rescued the only occupant of the unit who was transported to hospital by paramedics after rescue.

Two adult dogs and a litter of five puppies were in the home at the time of the fire. Two of the dogs did not survive, and officers are caring for the remaining dogs.

The fire was contained to the middle unit and under control within 10 minutes with the fire declared out at around 1:30 a.m.

Ottawa fire says damage estimates and cause are not currently available as the investigation is ongoing.

