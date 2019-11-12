Menu

Record-breaking snowfall blankets Ottawa as storm rolls through southern Ontario

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:06 pm
A fall snow storm that swept across Ontario Nov. 11 made for tricky driving conditions.
A fall snow storm that swept across Ontario Nov. 11 made for tricky driving conditions. Sharon Pfeifer / Global News

The city of Ottawa has a new record for snowfall on Nov. 11 as 9.4 cm of powder fell through the afternoon and overnight.

According to Environment Canada, the previous record for snowfall for the day was in 1983 when 5.2 cm fell.

A cold front from the U.S. brought significant snowfall into southern and eastern Ontario, with Toronto receiving 13.6 cm on Monday, a record for that city as well.

According to Ottawa police, drivers were on their best behaviour today as collisions in Ottawa from 12 a.m. to noon totaled 36. A lot of the reported collisions were single-vehicle with only minor damages and injuries.

On average, the city sees about 50 collisions in a day, says Ottawa police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon. With only 36, it was a positive day on the roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“Winter tires help but people need to adjust their driving conditions,” said Gagnon. “Its good to see our messaging is getting through.”

The school boards in Ottawa all elected to cancel buses Tuesday morning due to the snowy conditions.

