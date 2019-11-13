Menu

Crime

Durham police sergeant charged with assaulting prisoner

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 11:46 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say one of its officers has been charged with assault a prisoner after a confrontation in an Oshawa police station.

Police said the alleged incident happened on July 12 when a prisoner was allegedly punched while being escorted into the sally port at the Central East Division.

Investigators said the prisoner was not seriously injured.

Sgt. Paul McCurbin, 55, who was assigned to the DRPS Court Services Branch at the time of the incident, was charged with assault.

Police said he was released on a promise to appear. He has been reassigned to other duties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-679-1520 ext. 4368.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceDurham Officer ChargedDurham Officer Charged AssaultDurham Sgt Charged AssaultOshawa Police Station
