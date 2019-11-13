Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with assault at fast-food restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 11:52 am
A Peterborough woman is accused of assault following an incident at a fast-food restaurant.
A Peterborough woman is accused of assault following an incident at a fast-food restaurant. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman is charged with assault following an investigation at a fast-food restaurant last week.

Peterborough Police Service says around 1:45 pm. on Nov. 8, officers were called to an unnamed Lansdowne Street W. fast-food restaurant for a reported assault. Witnesses told police the woman and a male who do not know each other got involved in a dispute.

READ MORE: Peterborough man turns himself in following credit card fraud investigation: Police

It’s alleged during the dispute the woman struck the male in the face, police said. Officers identified the suspect, who had fled the scene before police arrived.

A day later, officers located the suspect at a residence, where she was placed under arrest.

Crystal Angeline Eatmon, 36, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

Story continues below advertisement
Chemical reaction leaves 1 dead, 10 sickened at Buffalo Wild Wings
Chemical reaction leaves 1 dead, 10 sickened at Buffalo Wild Wings
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceFast FoodLansdowne StreetFast Food Restaurant
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.