Peterborough woman charged with assault at fast-food restaurant: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is charged with assault following an investigation at a fast-food restaurant last week.

Peterborough Police Service says around 1:45 pm. on Nov. 8, officers were called to an unnamed Lansdowne Street W. fast-food restaurant for a reported assault. Witnesses told police the woman and a male who do not know each other got involved in a dispute.

It’s alleged during the dispute the woman struck the male in the face, police said. Officers identified the suspect, who had fled the scene before police arrived.

A day later, officers located the suspect at a residence, where she was placed under arrest.

Crystal Angeline Eatmon, 36, was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

0:29 Chemical reaction leaves 1 dead, 10 sickened at Buffalo Wild Wings Chemical reaction leaves 1 dead, 10 sickened at Buffalo Wild Wings