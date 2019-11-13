‘Unprecedented’ fall flooding closes Highway 204, says Selkirk mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Selkirk is dealing with fall flooding that has closed a section of Highway 204 leading into the community.

Rising waters have shut down the Selkirk Bridge between Highways 204 and 212.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson told 680 CJOB it’s unusual to have these issues with the Red River this late in the year.

“We’ve seen high water levels over the last couple of weeks and in the last few days it’s been going over a lot of low-lying areas,” he said.

“It’s very, very unprecedented that we get this kind of flooding in the fall time.” Tweet This

Johannson said ice jams further north may be contributing to the flooding, and that they’ll have to do a good job of clearing the river in the spring.

“It’s a real worry, not only for our Waterfront Park and our Selkirk Park, but I think it’s going to be a real worry for the residents on Netley Creek and Petersfield,” he said.

Selkirk administrators will be watching the Red River in North and South Dakota closely, he said, to predict what kind of water levels they’ll be seeing here in Manitoba.

The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to the high water levels encroaching onto HWY 204 🚧 We will let you know when the water levels have come down and the bridge is reopened. pic.twitter.com/XXcuB1ItYI — City of Selkirk (@cityofselkirk) November 13, 2019

