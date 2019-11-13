City asks for cooperation from motorists as snow removal gets underway in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s snow removal operations got underway on Wednesday after winter’s early onslaught.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin confirmed the city has never, in its history, launched an operation this early in the season.

READ MORE: ‘We’re adding more tools’: City of Montreal gears up for another winter season

Sabourin said all hands on deck to get the job done.

“In the 19 boroughs we’re sending all of our crews,” he said. “There’s more than 3,000 employees out on the roads to load all those piles of snow.”

Let the clean up begin.

The earliest snow removal operation in Montreal’s history is officially underway.

It is expected to take four days to remove the 20 cm of snow that blanketed the city Tuesday. #MTL #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/h4JziBb6Az — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Sabourin said he expects it will take up to four days to load the 20 centimetres of snow that blanketed Montreal Monday and Tuesday.

2:17 Snow tire frenzy hits Montreal Snow tire frenzy hits Montreal

He cautions, however, that the city needs the cooperation of residents to ensure a seamless operation.

“We’re asking drivers to help the city by respecting the non-parking signs,” he said, adding work is often slowed down because cars need to be towed.

“In every operation we can expect to have as much as 5,000 cars being towed. It’s too much.” Tweet This

Fines for towing can run upwards of $150, according to Sabourin.

READ MORE: Montrealers scramble to put on snow tires before blast of winter weather

Wednesday’s priority is to finish removal operations on the city’s main roads.

In the meantime, Sabourin recommends taking public transit, to avoid limited parking options during snow removal.