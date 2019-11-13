City asks for cooperation from motorists as snow removal gets underway in Montreal

Montreal’s snow removal operations got underway on Wednesday after winter’s early onslaught.
City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin confirmed the city has never, in its history, launched an operation this early in the season.
READ MORE: ‘We’re adding more tools’: City of Montreal gears up for another winter season
Sabourin said all hands on deck to get the job done.
“In the 19 boroughs we’re sending all of our crews,” he said. “There’s more than 3,000 employees out on the roads to load all those piles of snow.”
Sabourin said he expects it will take up to four days to load the 20 centimetres of snow that blanketed Montreal Monday and Tuesday.
He cautions, however, that the city needs the cooperation of residents to ensure a seamless operation.
“We’re asking drivers to help the city by respecting the non-parking signs,” he said, adding work is often slowed down because cars need to be towed.
“In every operation we can expect to have as much as 5,000 cars being towed. It’s too much.”
Fines for towing can run upwards of $150, according to Sabourin.
READ MORE: Montrealers scramble to put on snow tires before blast of winter weather
Wednesday’s priority is to finish removal operations on the city’s main roads.
In the meantime, Sabourin recommends taking public transit, to avoid limited parking options during snow removal.
COMMENTS