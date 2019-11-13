Halifax fire crews, police respond to structure fire on North Park Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) Services fought a fire that broke out at an old abandoned gas station at the corner of North Park and Cornwallis streets on Wednesday morning.

The fire department says crews responded to the blaze at 9:42 a.m.

According to HRFE district Chief Mike Blackburn, there was heavy smoke inside the building upon arrival, and firefighters had to force their way into the building.

HRFE district chief Mike Blackburn says the call came in at 9:32 am and upon arrival there was heavy smoke inside the building. Fire had to force their way into the building. pic.twitter.com/Yst0WS7710 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) November 13, 2019

“We were having a very difficult time getting through the roof. There were two layers of roof. This is a building that’s being renovated, and it appears as if there [were] two types of roofs,” said Brendan Elliott, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“We got through the first layer, and the second layer is cement so we had to try and figure out another way to get through because the fire had reached into the ceiling.”

Blackburn said nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

He also said the fire has been deemed “out.”

According to the district chief, fire investigators are on their way to examine the scene.

Police said the northbound lanes of North Park Street are closed to traffic between Cogswell and Cunard streets.

Halifax Regional Fire respond to a fire on the corner of North Park and Cornwallis streets. Everyone stay safe! #Halifaxfire #GlobalNews pic.twitter.com/DNaWPPpW3m — matyia (@matyia_17) November 13, 2019

