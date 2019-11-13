Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax fire crews, police respond to structure fire on North Park Street

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 10:17 am
A structure fire at the corner of North Park and Cornwallis streets occurred on Wednesday.
A structure fire at the corner of North Park and Cornwallis streets occurred on Wednesday. Global News/Jesse Thomas

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) Services fought a fire that broke out at an old abandoned gas station at the corner of North Park and Cornwallis streets on Wednesday morning.

The fire department says crews responded to the blaze at 9:42 a.m.

READ MORE: Firefighters, paramedics on scene of suspected carbon monoxide incident in Halifax

According to HRFE district Chief Mike Blackburn, there was heavy smoke inside the building upon arrival, and firefighters had to force their way into the building.

Story continues below advertisement
“We were having a very difficult time getting through the roof. There were two layers of roof. This is a building that’s being renovated, and it appears as if there [were] two types of roofs,” said Brendan Elliott, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“We got through the first layer, and the second layer is cement so we had to try and figure out another way to get through because the fire had reached into the ceiling.”

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating suspected vehicle arson in Dartmouth

Blackburn said nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

He also said the fire has been deemed “out.”

According to the district chief, fire investigators are on their way to examine the scene.

Police said the northbound lanes of North Park Street are closed to traffic between Cogswell and Cunard streets.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHalifax fireStructure FireCornwallis StreetHalifax FirefightersHalifax Fire DepartmentNorth Park StreetBrendan ElliotHalifax Fire and Emergency ServicesMike BlackburnNorth Park Street firestructure fire Halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.