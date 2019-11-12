Menu

2 hurt, Sea-to-Sky Highway closed southbound due to crash: Squamish RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 9:17 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 9:21 pm
The Sea-to-Sky highway was closed to southbound traffic Tuesday due to a serious crash.
The Sea-to-Sky highway was closed to southbound traffic Tuesday due to a serious crash. Global News File

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays and congestion, after Highway 99 was closed at Porteau Cove Road due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Squamish RCMP said it happened at about 4:45 p.m., and involved two vehicles.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway reopened after 2 seriously injured in crash

BC Emergency Health Services says two people were transported to hospital, one in serious condition, and one in stable condition.

At least one person was initially trapped in a vehicle, police said.

DriveBC said it would provide an update on the closure at 7 p.m.

Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures
Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures
