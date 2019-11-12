2 hurt, Sea-to-Sky Highway closed southbound due to crash: Squamish RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays and congestion, after Highway 99 was closed at Porteau Cove Road due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Squamish RCMP said it happened at about 4:45 p.m., and involved two vehicles.

Traffic at a standstill on the Sea to Sky Hwy near Porteau Cove. No cars moving in either direction. Drivers out of their cars. Must be a bad crash ahead. #seatosky #hwy99 pic.twitter.com/IGwBMI4FnD — Brent Shearer (@brentrshearer) November 13, 2019

BC Emergency Health Services says two people were transported to hospital, one in serious condition, and one in stable condition.

At least one person was initially trapped in a vehicle, police said.

DriveBC said it would provide an update on the closure at 7 p.m.

