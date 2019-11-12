Menu

Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in Halloween night stabbing turns himself in: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 5:01 pm
Brandon Longo, charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a man in Ottawa on Halloween night, has turned himself in, the Ottawa Police Service said on Nov. 12, 2019.
Brandon Longo, charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a man in Ottawa on Halloween night, has turned himself in, the Ottawa Police Service said on Nov. 12, 2019. Ottawa Police Service

The man charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old Austin Simon on Halloween night turned himself in at Ottawa police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police service.

Brandon Longo, 24, had been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant since Nov. 8. He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in Halloween murder investigation

Simon was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street, in the ByWard Market area, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, was first arrested and charged in connection with Simon’s death. Police originally charged him with second-degree murder days after the stabbing, but later upgraded the charge to first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged in fatal ByWard Market stabbing on Halloween night

Kayiranga appeared in court on Nov. 3, according to police.

A police spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether Longo had remained in or left Ottawa since the stabbing on Halloween night.

